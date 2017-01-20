What’s On Your Schedule Today? Here’s An Idea…

If you have some free time and, in addition, a love for the incredible and selfless work done by the U.S. military and the sacrifices made by its veterans, how about adding this?

Help the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Save a Combat Veterans Life!

‘ Heroes To Heroes provides a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress, and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat. ‘

To date none of the veterans who have participated in our program have taken their lives and, in fact, the vast majority have finally begun to live them once again!

By Signing-up Today For The June 15th Heroes To Heroes Golf Classic It’s Your Opportunity To Help!

On June 15th Heroes To Heroes will be holding our Annual Golf Classic, this year at the historic and beautiful Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York approximately 15-miles north of Mid-town Manhattan.

We would love for you to sign-up a foursome and play or become one of our sponsors.

We expect 140 golfers and an additional 50-100 at the cocktail hour and for dinner.

Don’t play golf? You can host a veteran golfer as well!

Please help us help our combat veterans and sign-up today!

On June 15th while helping Heroes To Heroes Foundation pursue our mission you will also…

Enjoy a day on the golf course,

If a sponsor develop business for your firm,

Entertain your clients and prospects and,

Network with an extremely strong group of professionals and business owners!

Register your foursome or sponsorship here…

JUNE 15, 2017 Heroes To Heroes Golf Classic

If you have questions, give me a call or send an email.

Mike Haltman

President, Hallmark Abstract Service

Board Chair, Heroes To Heroes Foundation

mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com

(516) 741-4723

More details about the Heroes To Heroes Foundation and our mission?

Read ‘Heroes To Heroes Foundation – Because 20 Veterans A Day In The United States Commit Suicide!‘