The Weeks Top Articles From Hallmark Abstract Service…

2017 Law Career Advice

The career path for lawyers can, as it is in any other profession, be fraught with minefields, frustrations and compromises.

Managing the process takes planning along with a variety of other skills and instincts. And then, even if handled perfectly, there is still no inherent guarantee of success.

This article offers some advice through the 2017 Career Goals Checklist…

The Impact Of NYC Coworking Offices On The Commercial Real Estate Market

NYC coworking offices potential impact on the NYC commercial real estate market…None, Some or Significant?

New York firms large and small often have one thing in common when it comes to the desired address of their corporate headquarters…That it have a New York City, and more specifically Manhattan, zip code (although Brooklyn can be up there as well)!

Such a footprint can come in a variety of shapes, sizes and cost ranging from the outright lease of a space, a sublease of someone else’s space and then all the way down to an a la carte office space menu option in the form of a coworking space…

Trust, Reputation And Integrity: Once Lost They Can Be Difficult If Not Impossible To Regain!

Having ‘cut my teeth’ as a Wall Street bond analyst and then trader, the lesson learned early and often was that, to quote a phrase, ‘your word is your bond’!

In those days (and it is likely the same today in some financial products) trades were made over the phone and, when the voice on the other side said ‘you’re done’, the trade was complete and the risk was now yours.

If you were a seller of bonds your risk was that the market would continue to rise and you sold too soon. If you were the buyer the risk was that the market fell and you were sitting in a loss position…

New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Cybersecurity Proposal Update

Courtesy of the law firm Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson (AGMB), the following is an update of the September 2016 NYDFS cybersecurity regulations proposal!

On September 22, 2016 AGMB issued an Alert about new cybersecurity regulations proposed by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) which aimed to protect consumers and financial institutions from cyber-attacks by requiring banks, insurance companies, and other financial services institutions regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (collectively “financial service companies”) to establish and maintain cybersecurity programs. The proposal stated that all regulated financial service companies in New York (a “Covered Entity”) must establish a cybersecurity program…

