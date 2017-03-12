The Best Date (And Day Of The Week) To Put Your Home On The Market!

On March 20th Spring will have officially sprung but, that said, what date or date range will get your house sold the fastest and for the highest price?

It’s a common adage that parents want to get into a home before the next school year begins, so that Spring is king when it comes to selling a home.

But, according to a study conducted by the real estate website Zillow, the very beginning of Spring may not be the most opportune time from either a price or quickness of sale perspective.

Some study takeaways:

In order to maximize sale price, sellers should aim to list their home near the end of spring

Listing at the end of the work week – or even on the weekend – will maximize how many people see your listing.

When deciding the best time to host open houses or set offer review dates, know that listing interest drops off quickly. In many markets, half of all views of a listing within the first month occur during its first week on market.

Less than 1 in 4 homes that take longer than 1 month to sell end up selling for their initial list price or more.

In the study it was determined that geographic regions have differing date ranges that are optimal, but generally May 1 – May 15 dominates in terms of netting the most for your home…

The chart below from Inman provides more detail by area, and the link to the Zillow article below will give access to the interactive chart.

For more information about the best times to list a home visit ‘The Whens of Our Sales: Strategy Tips for Timing the Housing Market When Selling A Home‘ from Zillow.

