New York Business Development, Corporate Branding, Military Veterans 501(c)(3)….And Charity Golf!

First, with so many charities to choose from, why the Heroes To Heroes Foundation?

Heroes To Heroes Foundation provides a non-denominational spiritual healing program for military veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat,

A 10-day journey by teams of 10 veterans to Israel, the birthplace of all major religions, is the centerpiece of the program and the reason for our great success,

Since its founding, NONE of the veterans that have gone through the Heroes To Heroes program have taken their lives,

Approximately 85% of donations go directly towards Heroes To Heroes fulfilling its mission,

And finally, as a relatively small 501(c)(3), your participation at whatever level will actually move the needle!

Second, while most all of us are philanthropic, why sponsor the Golf Classic on June 15th?

Truth be told, while companies and individuals would love to donate to every great cause, funds for philanthropy are typically limited and some potential for business development is a terrific and often necessary bonus!

On June 15th this is who we expect to attend for golf, cocktails and for dinner:

200 attendees comprised of NYC attorney’s, CPA’s, bankers, business owners, real estate industry and financial industry senior executives will be joining us that day!

If this is a demographic that you and your company would like to be in front of, then consider one of our sponsorships that are affordably priced between $500 to $15,000!

Sponsors will appear on the Event Registration page with a link to their website, appear in all promotional material and will be promoted and recognized on the day of the event.

Hallmark Abstract Service President Michael Haltman serves as the Board Chair for the Heroes To Heroes Foundation.

If you’re interested in learning more about how you could become involved with this critical mission, contact Michael at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or 646.741.6101.

