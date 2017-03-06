Morning Thoughts: Giving Up To Achieve Success

Courtesy of JASB Management, some excellent points about achieving success to consider for business and for life.

Sometimes, you have to give up to get ahead!

25 Simple Things to Give Up If You Want to Succeed

1. Trying to be perfect.

Perfectionism sets us up for failure. It’s not a quest for the best but a way of telling yourself you’ll never be good enough.

2. Playing small.

Expand your horizons. Go big. Grow! Sometimes the process is painful, but it’s worth it.

3. Faking it.

Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren’t always comfortable, but they’re always strong.

4. Waiting for luck.

Luck builds its foundation on preparation. Coming across good opportunities may be partly a matter of luck, but it’s also a matter of knowing where to find them and being prepared to make the most of them.

5. Waiting for anything.

We have been fooled into thinking that if we wait for the right time, right place, and right person we will be successful, but opportunity is where you find it, not where it finds you.

6. Needing approval.

Don’t let the opinions of others consume you. What a waste of time!

7. Trying to do it alone.

Even if you can pull it off, it’s twice as much work and half as much fun when you do it alone.

8. Making empty promises.

Make your promises rare and 100 percent reliable.

9. Fixating on your weaknesses.

We all have our weak points. Work on them, but focus on your strengths.

10. Blaming others.

It’s cowardly and it costs you respect.

11. Overlooking your negative thoughts.

You may believe that you are responsible for what you do but not for what you think. The truth is those things can’t be separated.

12. Living in the past.

Your future starts now.

13. Trying to please everyone.

The surest path to failure is trying to please everyone. Work to please only yourself and those who are important to you.

14. Small goals.

Small goals yield small results; big goals, big (and sometimes huge) results.

15. Holding on to grudges.

They’re a waste of time and a thief of contentment and happiness.

16. Avoiding change.

Change will happen with your permission or not. Manage it when you can and always make the best of it.

17. Trying to never make a mistake.

Avoiding risk and never daring is the biggest mistake you can make.

18. Saying “I can’t.”

Don’t give up just because things are hard, and don’t talk to yourself in negative terms.

19. Minimizing yourself.

Being a shrinking violet doesn’t help you, it doesn’t put anyone else at ease, and it’s a bore.

20. Gossiping.

Small people indulge in gossip. Talk about ideas instead–and when you do talk about people, be compassionate and supportive always.

21. Staying down.

Failure does not come from falling down. Failure comes from not getting up.

22. Complaining.

If you spend time complaining about yesterday, you won’t have time to make tomorrow better.

23. Spending time with negative people.

If those around you are trying to bring you down, maybe it’s time to lift yourself up.

24. Comparing yourself with others.

Comparison is another thief of your happiness. Don’t worry about what others are doing.

25. Thinking you can’t make a difference.

Each of us can make a difference–and together we make a change.

We all have traits and tendencies we need to give up so we can let something great come in. Everyone is entitled for success; we just have to make room for it. Learn to give up what is keeping you stuck and start moving closer to the things you want out of life.

