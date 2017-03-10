Luxury And Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous: The Worlds Most Expensive Hotel Suites!

When the cost of a one-night stay in a hotel is in the same ballpark as one-year at the nations most expensive private colleges, they are certainly not accessible to anyone but the wealthiest few among us!

That said, someone must be staying there.

From an article at Guest of a Guest, nine suites from around the world that represent another bastion of the rich and famous…

(For those who are interested in booking a room, reservation links are provided)

The Suites Of The Rich And Famous Located In New York City

Grand Penthouse at The Mark, NYC: Price Tag $75,000 a night! http://www.themarkhotel.com/rooms-and-suites/

Ty Warner Penthouse Suite, Four Seasons Hotel, New York: Price Tag: Starting at $50,000 a night http://www.fourseasons.com/newyork/accommodations/

Presidential Suite, The St. Regis New York: Price Tag: Starting at $35,000 a night http://www.stregisnewyork.com/rooms/presidential-suite

