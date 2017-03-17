Hand Painted And Etched Magnum Bottle Of Kosta Browne Winery-Honor Winery 2012 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir Being Offered At Auction

Only 12 of these magnum bottles have been produced, and they are made available ONLY for private auctions and charitable events that help raise funds and awareness for charities of the fallen and injured!

One of these bottles will be offered at auction on June 15th and can be examined on that day at the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic being held at the Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York about 15-miles north of New York City (minimum starting bid $2,000).

Registration for golf or for dinner and cocktails only can be found at this link: https://heroestoheroes.org/2017-golf-classic/

Can’t attend that day but have an interest in bidding on this very special bottle none-the-less?

Contact Michael Haltman at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or at (516) 741-4723 to discuss how you would like to proceed.

Details Of The Partnership Between Kosta Browne Winery And Honor Winery!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Google



