Hallmark Abstract Service President Michael Haltman On The Debbie Nigro Show (Audio)

On March 15th Hallmark Abstract Service President Michael Haltman had the opportunity to appear as a guest on nationally syndicated ‘The Debbie Nigro Show‘ with renowned host Debbie Nigro!

Having been graciously offered the opportunity by Debbie, the purpose of Michael’s appearance was to raise awareness of the Heroes To Heroes Foundation and the 2017 Golf Classic the organization will be holding on June 15th at the Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York.

Prior, during or after listening to the interview, more information about the Golf Classic can be found on the Heroes To Heroes website here: https://heroestoheroes.org/2017-golf-classic/.

Regardless of your golfing ability, you can sign-up as a single golfer or as a foursome with early bird pricing in effect until May 15th.

There are fantastic sponsorship opportunities still available as well and, on the day of the event, live music performed by nationally recognized jazz singer and band leader Marcus Goldhaber along with an auction that will include an incredible hand-painted and etched magnum of Kosta Browne 2012 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir wine (minimum bid $2,000 with ALL proceeds going to the Heroes To Heroes Foundation…You need not be present to enter a bid! Contact Michael at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com). More information about the wine is available at the link below.

If you have any questions or would like more information please contact Michael at the email address above or at 646.741.6101.

