Hallmark Abstract Service Is Pleased To Announce Our New York City Address

In order to better fulfill our commitment to serve our clients title insurance needs, it was critical for Hallmark Abstract Service to grow its footprint within the five boroughs of New York City!

With that in mind, as of February 1, 2017, we are pleased to announce our New York City address below.

Same laser focus on protecting our clients real estate interests, providing them with seamless service, utilizing the most highly-rated underwriters, pristine claims experience and low non-title insurance premium fees!

131 Jericho Turnpike, Suite 205 276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704

Jericho, NY 11753 New York, NY 10001

(516) 741-4723 (646) 741-6101

If you have any questions or comments contact Hallmark Abstract President Michael Haltman by email at MHaltman@HASNewYork.com or by phone at one of the two number above.

__________________________________

Do you know everything that you need to know about your title insurance?

Who is your underwriter?

What is the claims experience of your title insurance provider?

Do you know whether the non-title insurance premium fees you are paying are fair and reasonable?

If the answer to any of these questions was NO, please read…

