Attention Wine Collectors And Connoisseurs Of Fine Wine! Put June 15th On Your Calendar!

On June 15, 2017, a magnum of Honor-Kosta Browne 2012 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir will be auctioned at the Saint Andrews Golf Club during the 2017 Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic!

Register Today Here!

What: Thanks to the generosity of Honor Winery, Heroes To Heroes Foundation will be auctioning a magnum of Honor-Kosta Browne 2012 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir (Kosta Browne was voted the #1 wine in the world in 2011 by The Wine Spectator).

When: June 15, 2017

Where: The Saint Andrews Golf Club, Hastings-On-Hudson just north of NYC.

Who: Heroes To Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to helping U.S. combat veterans suffering with debilitating, life altering and life threatening injuries not visible with the naked eye.

Why: Wine auction proceeds will help Heroes To Heroes pursue its mission of providing a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat.

How: The auction of the magnum of Honor-Kosta Browne 2012 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir will occur during the cocktail and dinner portion of the 2017 Golf Classic.

If you’d like to participate as golfers we would love to have you join as a foursome or single.

The pre-May 15th price of a foursome is $1,600 that will then rise to $1,800. The price for a single golfer is $450.

If you would like to come only for cocktails and dinner you can do that as well for $150.

Register Today Here!

Questions?

Contact Hallmark Abstract President and Heroes To Heroes Board Chair Michael Haltman by email at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or by phone at 646.741.6101.

__________________________________

Do you know everything that you need to know about your title insurance?

Who is your underwriter?

What is the claims experience of your title insurance provider?

Do you know whether the non-title insurance premium fees you are paying are fair and reasonable?

If the answer to any of these questions was NO, please read…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Google



