Want To Become A Media Darling For Your Industry?

P.T. Barnum et al.: ‘I don’t care what the newspapers say about me as long as they spell my name right.‘

Or how about ‘Any publicity is good publicity‘?

While these philosophies may hold true for some, the reality is that if you’re in business you should absolutely care and want to be sure that any information appearing in the media that’s being attributed to you or your company is correct!

To achieve the status of ‘media darling’ in a 24 -hour a day news cycle world where reporters and columnists have an enormous amount of content responsibility, a potential source needs not only to provide an interesting story idea, but much of the meat that will go on that story’s bones as well.

Viable story ideas can be few and far between but, if a potential story happens to present itself, be prepared using the advice below.

From upendPR.com, the following checklist will help when pitching a story…

HERE’S HOW TO PITCH FOR A MEDIA SEGMENT!!

You have a great idea. You want to solve a problem. You may even serve a niche market. You launched a business and now you’re an entrepreneur. Congratulations! You have all the qualities to be a success. Now, all you have to do is perfect your pitch to the media and get yourself that free advertising you deserve to grow your business and generate sales. You have a story to tell, so learn how to perfect it and tell it well. Learning how to create a successful pitch is an invaluable tool which will prove itself time and time again.

Want a big-time secret to pitching the media 10x more effectively than most business owners do? Do THIS!!

First, choose a target (your media contact). Make sure the target actually fits with what you’re pitching. Study what the target is excited about on Twitter and cite that in the first sentence of your email. Only then tell how your (brief) pitch fits into the type of things they cover, but is different enough from what they’ve already covered that it’s still new.

Gain immediate responses from top-tier media producers and journalists with opening lines like these:

“I read an article you wrote about ‘5 Places to Witness Bird Migration’ and appreciated your sharing where people could view geese flying south for the winter.”

“How are you? I noticed you started the ‘Healthy Eating’ segment for Newsweek.com . . . I just watched the vid you did on Organic foods and it’s awesome; it was really interesting to learn about all the different technical innovations they use to alleviate use of pesticides in the industry.”

Second, read the writer’s prior articles. Learn their interests, their themes, and figure out a way your idea would help extend their subject matter further.

Third, pitch a story—don’t pitch your company. Your company only matters to you!

Fourth, be respectful of the reporter’s right to make the decision. The relationship is far more important than winning today’s battle. Every communication is an opportunity to build on that relationship with your new friend in the media!

Fifth, when you speak to the reporter, get straight to the point. Be honest and straightforward.

Michael Haltman is President of Hallmark Abstract Service in New York and Board Chair of Heroes To Heroes Foundation.

He can be reached at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or at 516.741.4723.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Google



