Save The Date And A Veteran! June 15, 2017 Is The Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Outing In New York!

Have you ever walked past a wounded veteran in uniform and thanked them, or wanted to thank them, for their service to our Country?

But, what if a veteran who may not be in uniform is suffering from injuries that can’t be seen by the naked eye, and yet are no less debilitating and possibly life threatening?

That’s where the Heroes To Heroes Foundation does it’s part to help reduce and hopefully end the startling statistic that each and every day 20 (and due to reporting issues likely more) military veterans take their own lives!

Save The Date

Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic: Who, What, Why, Where, When and How!

What is the purpose of the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic? Raising funds for the Heroes To Heroes Foundation, a non-denominational and mostly volunteer military 501(c)(3) that successfully helps combat veterans suffering with PTSD, moral injury and traumatic brain injury through a program that combines spirituality and peer support with journey’s to Israel. Our program participants have either attempted suicide or have family who fear that such an attempt is imminent.

When is the event? Thursday, June 15, 2017

Where is the event? Saint Andrews Golf Club, Hastings-On-Hudson (15 miles from midtown Manhattan). Saint Andrews, a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, is the longest continuously operating golf club in the United States and home to the first U.S. Amateur and “Open” Championships.

Why a Golf Classic? As a predominantly volunteer 501(c)(3) with close to 90% of donated funds going towards achieving our mission, the Golf Classic is one of our years primary fundraisers. Our ultimate goal is to help 200 veterans a year and to date, none of our program graduates have taken their lives and all are on their way back to living them.

Who is asking? In addition to his position as President of Hallmark Abstract Service , Michael Haltman serves as the Board Chair for Heroes To Heroes Foundation.

How do I learn more? Leave your email address at this link to be notified when the event details and registration go live!

Save The Date

Have questions? Ask Michael at his contact information below.

If you don’t play golf or can’t participate, please pass this along to someone who you think might be interested.

And finally, if you know of any companies that you think might want some fantastic exposure through one of the many sponsorship opportunities that will be available, please let me know.

Michael Haltman is President of Hallmark Abstract Service in New York and Board Chair of Heroes To Heroes Foundation.

He can be reached at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or at 516.741.4723.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Google



