Rising Rates Won’t Kill The Stock Market Rally, But What About Real Estate? (Chart)

With the Janet Yellen-led Fed raising the fed funds target range while signaling more hikes may be in the immediate future, will rising rates kill the stock market rally?

And, by the same token, will the rising mortgage rates that will accompany the Federal Reserve tightening policy bring the hammer down on the real estate market through an increase in borrowing costs?

If one were to consider the low base that interest rates are coming from after the post-financial crisis 8-year run of easy money (10-year Treasury approximately 2.62% after Fed move) and with 30-year mortgage rates still in the historically low 4.25-4.5% range, the thought after the initial psychological sticker shock for homebuyers and for mortgage refinancing would be no.

Add to the mix that the only reason for the Fed to be raising rates would be an economy that’s growing steadily and strongly along with inflation and that would seem to confirm the hypothesis above.

Correlation Between Rising Interest Rates And Stock Market Performance

From an article at MarketWatch, the chart below from Burt White at LPL Financial tells the historical story…

To summarize White’s findings, ‘historically, when the 10-year yield is below 5%, the correlation between stocks and bonds has been positive. Above 5%, the correlation turns negative.’

He goes on to say that “while we would certainly not consider 5% a magic number, we do think yields have room to move before they become worrisome for the stock market.”

Related Article

‘Post-Election: Exuberance In Stocks, Carnage In Bonds And An Unknown For Real Estate!‘

Article author Michael Haltman is President of Hallmark Abstract Service in New York and Board Chair of Heroes To Heroes Foundation.

He can be reached at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or at 516.741.4723.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Google



