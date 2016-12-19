Heroes To Heroes Foundation Interview: 77 WABC – NY Radio’s ‘Religion On The Line’!

‘Religion On The Line’, an iconic 77 WABC – New York religion-based talk show since 1982 hosted by Rabbi Joseph Potasnik and Deacon Kevin McCormack, invited Heroes To Heroes Foundation Founder Judy Schaffer on for an interview about the great work that the organization does!

Heroes To Heroes Foundation, in a non-denominational way, successfully helps combat veterans suffering with PTSD, moral injury and traumatic brain injury through a program that combines spirituality and peer support with journey’s to Israel.

By journey’s end the vast majority will have found the strength to open-up emotionally and finally begin the process of healing.

Further, due to the majority volunteer staff and 100% volunteer Board, approximately 90% of Heroes To Heroes Foundation donations go directly to achieving its mission.

Those veterans who enter the Heroes To Heroes Foundation program are at or near the end of their emotional ability to cope and have either attempted suicide or their families fear that they are very close to trying.

Hallmark Abstract Service President Michael Haltman, after hearing the Heroes To Heroes Foundation story in 2015, joined the Board and now serves as Board Chair.

If you have any questions about Heroes To Heroes Foundation, want to learn more about how you can help by hosting an event, by sponsoring an event, by sponsoring an Israel journey or individual veteran or potentially starting a local Chapter, contact Michael at 516.741.4723 or mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com.

Judy Schaffer, Founder of Heroes To Heroes Foundation, ‘Religion On The Line’ Interview begins at the 8-minute mark of the audio below!

