Has Hell Frozen Over? NYC’s Second Avenue Subway Is Scheduled To Open January 1, 2017! (Video)

Not the entire Second Avenue Subway line of course! Only Phase 1 encompassing four stations at 96th, 86th, 72nd and 63rd Streets in Manhattan!

Phase 1 will be completed at a cost that runs in the neighborhood of $4.5 billion, relatively inexpensive when compared with the projected Phase 2 cost of $6 billion.

‘The total length of the Phase 2 project, from 96th Street and 2nd Avenue to 125th Street and Lexington, is about 2.7 km. At $2.2 billion per km, this sets a new world record for subway construction costs, breaking that of the first phase of the same line, which only cost $1.7 billion per km.’ (Source)

Article author Michael Haltman is President of Hallmark Abstract Service in New York and Board Chair of Heroes To Heroes Foundation.

He can be reached at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or at 516.741.4723.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Google



