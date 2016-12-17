Hallmark Abstract’s News 12 Long Island Interview About The New Suffolk County Mortgage Recording Fees!

On December 2, 2016 Hallmark Abstract President Michael Haltman wrote an article concerning the significant new mortgage recording fees set to be imposed by Suffolk County, New York!

In the article Haltman opined that the new fees represented ‘an egregious money grab and as regressive a tax as has been seen in some time! And, by some time, that means last year.‘ (Source)

As a result of the article ‘Suffolk County, Long Island Proposes A Huge Increase In Mortgage Recording Costs!’, News 12 Long Island asked Michael to provide his thoughts about these fees to reporter Rich Barrabi.

Michael Haltman can be reached at 516.741.4723 or mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com.

