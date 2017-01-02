2016 Final Results: NYC Residential Real Estate Sales Statistics For $4 Million And Up

A report compiled by Olshan Realty provides a complete rundown of the 2016 results in the NYC/Manhattan residential real estate market for sales above $4 million!
2016 ‘saw an 18% decline in contracts over 2015. Year to date, 1102 properties had contracts signed totaling $8,937,866,862. The numbers are higher than 2012, but below the golden years of new condo development: 2013-2015.
The decline reflects classic price resistance. There was a 2% increase in the average asking price, but a 30% increase in the average days on the market—318 days. You read that right—it took more than two months longer to sell a luxury property in 2016 than in 2015. The average price drop from listing to contract signing was 6%, an increase from 5% in 2015. There was also a 5% decline in contracts signed at $10 million and above.
The steepest fall from grace was in co-ops: 25% fewer contracts at $4 million and above from 2015, signaling a continuing market shift in the luxury market to new condos that offer freedom of ownership, new infrastructure, robust amenities, and some hip architecture—particularly seen Downtown.
Overall, 76% of all apartment contracts at $4 million and above were condos—and 58% of those sales were in new construction sold off of floor-plans. Downtown was clearly the most popular location, 49% of all luxury sales.‘
|Contracts Signed $4 M and above
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|# of Co-op Contracts $4 million and above
|288
|282
|296
|222
|# of Condo Contracts $4 million and above
|905
|891
|904
|751
|# of Condop Contracts at $4 million and above
|49
|14
|14
|17
|Total # of Contracts Signed on Apartments
|1242
|1187
|1214
|990
|# of Townhouse Contracts $4 million and above
|130
|153
|130
|112
|Total # of Contracts Signed Apartments + Houses
|1372
|1340
|1344
|1102
|# of Contracts Signed off floorplans
|475
|481
|456
|435
|# of Contracts Signed Asking $10 million and above
|252
|270
|227
|215
|Total Volume
|$10,854,826,824
|$11,256,284,299
|$10,738,479,892
|$8,937,866,862
|Average Asking Price
|$7,851,594
|$8,140,776
|$7,940,624
|$8,090,463
|Median Asking Price
|$6,366,072
|$6,440,048.00
|$6,289,375
|$6,367,820
|Average Price Decline Before a Signed Contract
|3%
|4%
|5%
|6%
|Days on Market
|172
|181
|243
|318
|Condo Average Asking Price
|$7,719,542
|$7,832,105
|$7,739,656
|$8,099,463
|Condo Average Asking $/sq.ft.
|$2,766
|$2,783
|$2,825
|$2,929
|Condo Average Size
|2,814
|2,801
|2,731
|2,755
|Co-op Average Asking Price
|$6,756,788.00
|$7,727,973
|$7,280,086
|$7,063,249
|Townhouse Average Asking Price
|$9,514,252
|$10,256,784
|$10,993,444
|$10,400,788
|Townhouse Average Asking $/sq.ft.
|$1,750.00
|$1,829.00
|$2,077.00
|$1,944
|Townhouse Average Size
|5,553
|5,621
|5,288
|5,531