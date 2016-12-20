$20 Will Help Save A Military Hero This Holiday Season!

Heroes To Heroes Foundation 20 For 20 Drive!

With the joy of the holiday season and hopes for a great New Year upon us, why not donate $20 and help Heroes To Heroes Foundation in its mission helping US combat veterans who are suffering from PTSD, moral injury and traumatic brain injury finally begin the process of emotional healing!

Did you know that…

Each and every day 20 US veterans commit suicide ,

Heroes To Heroes, through a non-denominational program combining spirituality and peer support in conjunction with journey's to Israel, successfully helps suffering veterans open-up emotionally enabling them to begin the process of healing,

To qualify for participation in the Heroes To Heroes program, these American heroes will be at or near the end of their ability to cope having attempted suicide or, with their family fearing that an attempt is imminent,

Thankfully not a single veteran who has gone with Heroes To Heroes on a journey has taken their own life with the majority coming home and starting to live life again,

Because of the mostly volunteer nature of this 501(c)(3), an extremely high percentage of donations go directly towards fulfilling our mission,

Finally, due to the relative small size of Heroes To Heroes in the realm of military 501(c)(3)’s, every donation can help us move the needle in our efforts to help suffering veterans regardless of the conflict they fought in.

Heroes To Heroes Foundation 20 For 20 Drive

If you have the financial ability to donate, please help us reach our financial goals during our holiday season 20 For 20 Drive!

Donate $20 or whatever amount you feel that you can at the Heroes To Heroes website here.

In addition your donation, regardless of the amount, will be matched 100% by the JNF Boruchin Fund!

DONATE 20 FOR 20 HERE

Hallmark Abstract Service President Michael Haltman proudly serves as the volunteer Board Chair of Heroes To Heroes Foundation.

Additional Questions? Read ‘Heroes To Heroes Foundation – Because 20 Veterans A Day In The United States Commit Suicide!’ here.

